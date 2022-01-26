Amolatar Residents Donate 200 Acres Of Land To Lira University

(by Andrew Ogwang) [Pix: Lira University Teaching Hospital]

Residents of Amolatar district have donated 400 acres of land to Lira University for its planned extension. The University plans to establish one or more faculties for the several academic programs which requires more land outside Barapwo ward in Lira City West.

The plan is now on course after the communities of Alemere Bung cell, Alemere ward, Alemere Town Council offered 200 acres while the other 200 acres are by the communities of Agwingiri Sub county.

While receiving the donation at a function held at Alemere Bung cell, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ogwang Okeng promised that the University will use the land to establish the Faculty of Agriculture and Fisheries in the district as requested by the community. He noted that being a Government institution, Lira University plans to open its branches in all districts of Lango Sub-region and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Associate Prof. Okaka Opio Dokotum urged residents of Alemere and Agwingiri to add more land, if possible, as Lira University plans for more faculties for other academic programmes to be taught here.

Geoffrey Ocen, Chairperson Amolatar LC5 welcomed Lira University to the district, urging residents to take advantage of the proximity of the institution to educate their children. He praised the people of Amolatar for preserving community lands for development use.

The team from the University who witnessed the handover of the land included the Dean of Students Ms. Emma Okite, Senior Assistant Secretary Ms. Lydia Amongi, Senior Communications Officer Patrick Opio, and Acting Senior Legal Officer Evans Olwoc and others.