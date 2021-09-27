Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok Celebrates His 35th Priestly Anniversary

(by Jimmy Bosco Odongo)

The Feast Day for Saint Vincent de Paul was to Gulu Archdiocese a thanks giving for the 35th Priestly Anniversary of the Bishop of Lira Diocese, Rt. Rev. Sanctus Lino Wanok.

From Arua Diocese where Bishop Wanok was ordained as deacon in 1986 by the late bishop Tarantino and in the same year as Priest of Arua Diocese by the late bishop Fredrick Drandua, messages wishing the bishop God’s goodness, kindness and safety were conveyed.

In Lira Diocese where he was installed as the 4th Bishop after his transfer by Pope Francis from Nebbi Diocese where he was the 3rd Bishop, celebrations were held with a thanks giving prayer at the Nazareth Family Centre at Barogole.

His predecessor, Bishop Emeritus Joseph Franzelli said through the Grace of God, Bishop Wanok should be granted more years to execute the will of God to His people.

While, the Vicar General and Parish Priest of Aduku Rev Fr. Innocent Valente Opio called on his fellow Priests to reflect on their vocation as they celebrate the priestly ordination of their bishop.

On his part, the Manger for Centenary Bank Lira branch Mr Eciro Felex thanked the Bishop for his sacrifice and for keeping his vocation since then.

Bishop Wanok who who also led the prayers said it is his first time to celebrate the 35 years of his vocation, thanked God for keeping him alive and to serve the Church. .

A quote from St. Vincent de Paul on this feast day says: “However great the work that God may achieve by an individual, he must not indulge in self-satisfaction. He ought rather to be all the more humbled, seeing himself merely as a tool which God has made use of”.