Gulu Archdiocese, Govt Lay Plans For Cassava Commercialization and Industrialization project

(AMECEA News) [Pic: Most Rev. John Baptist Odama blessing one of the tractors donated to a group of farmers]

Gulu Ecclesiastical Province has expressed commitment to embrace farming continuously as a tool to economically empower Christian families and to work with Government and other partners in laying strategic plans for development under Cassava Commercialization and Industrialization project.

This was on the occasion of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sanctioned by the Solicitor General between the Church and the Government of the Republic of Uganda through the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

According to Fr Matthew Okun Lagoro the coordinator of Cassava Commercialization and Industrialization project, the parties involved in the signing of the MoU were the Most Rev. John Baptist Odama the Archbishop of Gulu flanked by three other bishops Rt. Rev. Sanctus Lino Wanok of Lira Diocese, Rt. Rev. Raphael Wokorach of Nebbi Diocese and Rt. Rev. Sabino Ochan Odoki of Arua diocese, while the executive director of National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

Also present to witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was the representative of the Local Government leaders of Acholi one of the areas where the activities of the project are being implemented.

In an interview with AMECEA News correspondent, Fr Okun Lagoro said in the MoU, the Archdiocese of Gulu shall identify target communities within the province to benefit from planting materials and any other inputs related to the project. The second party shall have farmers mobilized, registered and prepared to receive planting materials, other project inputs and to be in cooperatives to enable better production, processing-marketing and banking services.