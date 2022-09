The baby in the picture below is by the name Ayer Morning Faith. She is supposed to be taken to India for Heart Surgery. She is Just 8months Old

Kindly Have Mercy on her and contribute to help her live again, the Parents cannot raise the required amount and your support is needed.

Please Help.

Account Number Centenary Bank 3203457767

Mobile Money Number

+256 703438484 (Mother)

+256n773855187 (Father)