Kwania: Heavy Punishment Awaits People Encroaching On Wetlands

(by Isaac Opoo)

People encroaching on wetland in Kwania district have been warned of heavy punishment as a deterrent measure to protect the environment and climate change mitigation.

The Senior Environment Officer of Kwania, Jimmy Okweny said serious concerns have emerged over the use of wetland in Kwania for mainly rice farming which is impacting on conservation through degradation over the years. He cited Abongomola Sub-county as the area topping the list of the mismanaged wetlands in Kwania district.

However, the Chairperson of Abongomola Sub-county Zumbe Adyeri Adoli blamed the wetland misuse in his area on the high number of population in the area. He says areas like Amorigoga and Abali parishes depend on wetlands for agriculture.