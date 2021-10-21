Lira Diocese Gets New Parish Dedicated To St. Luke The Evangelist,

(by Deogracious Ogwal) [Pic: Bishop Lino Wanok hands to his new Parish Priest instrument of power]

The Feast of St. Luke The Evangelist has today been the birth day of Lira Diocese’s 25th Parish also dedicated to the Saint.

Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok in a Decree erected the St. Luke The Evangelist Aputi Parish from St. John Fisher Amolatar Parish.

Consequently, Bishop Wanok also appointed and installed Rev. Fr. Augustine Odongo as the first Parish Priest of the new Parish amidst ululation from the congregation.

In his homily Bishop Santus Lino Wanok urged Christians to embrace the vocation of serving God. He called for peace and asked the Parishioners to always preach peace and at the same time be peace makers. He tasked the leadership of the new Parish to initiate more Christians into the Sacrament of Matrimony which he said is a sign of God living in the home.

The occasion that attracted the politicians who came in numbers for the first time after the 2021 general elections saw in attendance the MP for Kyoga County Hon. James Olobo Dubai, for Kyoga North Hon Okot Junior Bitek, and the Amolatar Woman MP Hon. Dr. Agness Apea among others.