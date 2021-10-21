New Marketing Outlet Opens In Expanding Lira City

(by Deogracious Ogwal) [Pic: Amulam Complex housing Jumia offices]

With only a call using one’s mobile phone, any one in Lango Sub region in need of a commodity ranging from household items, gadgets, garments and food can now get them at the convenience of their homes.

This is after the launch of a new shopping initiative in Lira, Jumia an E-commerce firm now with its offices is at Amulam Complex at the heart of Lira City.

According to Geoffrey Sebakunga, the Jumia Lira City Manager, the opening of the office in Lira City is one of their plans to expand countrywide so as to bring services closer to the people. He said that the new office will also offer many employment opportunities to the people of Lango and also a better opportunity to sell their items.

Sebakunga said the people in Lango Sub region shall now begin to enjoy their sale discounts through the popular Black Friday campaign that will commence early next month.

Sam Atul, the Lira City Mayor who graced the occasion said that Lira City is pleased to welcome the online business especially during this COVID-19 period. He urged Jumia to also incorporate and market different local commodities from Lango.

Jumia previously only based in Kampala, provides an online platform for vendors of goods to connect and sell to the potential buyers in Uganda and abroad.