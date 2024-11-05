A Private School Head Teacher Arrested For Alleged Attempt To Deny 8 Candidates Sit For PLE

By Ceaser Odongo

In the Lira district, a headteacher from a private school found himself in hot water just before the Primary Leaving Examinations. Joel Okello, the head of Freedom Star Nursery and Primary School in Aromo sub-county, was arrested on the morning of November 5th for sending eight Primary Seven students home due to their unpaid school fees.

Reports indicate that Okello instructed the PLE candidates to leave and settle their outstanding fees before the exams. Moses Otim, the secretary for Education and Health in the Lira district local government, confirmed the situation to the media, explaining that district officials decided to take action after learning about the headteacher's decision to send the students away just hours before their exams.

Following his arrest, Okello was taken to Aromo police station, where he provided a statement and was later released on police bond. He was ordered to ensure the students returned to school for their exams, with a warning of potential legal repercussions if he failed to comply.

Otim issued a stern warning to both private and government-aided primary schools, emphasizing that any headteacher who sends candidates home before exams will face legal accountability. Jasper Ojok Odongo, the chairman of LC3 in Aromo sub-county, reported receiving complaints from concerned parents around 9 a.m. and promptly alerted district authorities.

In a twist, headteacher Joel Okello refuted the claims, asserting that no candidate was sent away. Meanwhile, Martin Olema, the owner of Freedom Star Nursery and Primary School, voiced his frustration with certain political figures whom he accused of attempting to undermine his institution.