Amugo Peasants Find Refuge In Agro-ecology For Social and Economic Transformation

By Annet Ayero Bongonyinge [ Pic; Auma Brenda explaining how adopting agroecology practises helped her and her community to create a more resilient climate.]

Agro ecology represents not just a sustainable approach to farming, but also serves as a significant catalyst for social transformation.

In Amugo Sub County, Alebtong district, local peasant farmers are beginning to understand that their efforts extend beyond crop production; they are actively nurturing a more equitable and resilient future.

In December 2024, many areas in Northern Uganda experienced an unexpected onset of the dry season, with no rainfall recorded. This situation has been linked to the impacts of climate change, leaving many farmers in a state of uncertainty.

Amid these challenges, a young farmer named Auma Brenda shared her insights on agro ecology, a practice her grandmother had long embraced. She recognized the potential of agro ecology to enhance her community's resilience against climate change.

With support from local organizations like Fidena Agri-limited, Auma and her fellow farmers began implementing agro ecological techniques, including the cultivation of diverse crops, natural pest management, the use of organic fertilizers, and water conservation practices.

Gradually, Auma observed that their crops flourished and their livestock became healthier. This progress bolstered their confidence as farmers, empowering them to advocate for their rights concerning land, water, and equitable market access.

Auma proudly stated that her community has emerged as a source of inspiration for other farmers in the region, demonstrating that agroecology is not merely a sustainable farming method but also a vital instrument for social and economic advancement.