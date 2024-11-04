Cultural Leaders To Seek Ancestral Guidance Over Impeded Coronation Of Odongo Okune As “Won Nyaci”

By Baptist Opua [Pic: Some of the cultural leaders during the Press Conference]

The Lango cultural institution has revealed its intention to seek guidance from ancestors in light of a recent court decision that has impeded the coronation of Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the paramount chief of Lango-Won Nyaci.

This declaration was made during a press conference on Monday 4th November at Odongo Okune's residence in Lira City, led by Peter Okello Oyoo, the chairperson of the transition team.

Okello Oyoo highlighted the choice to revert to cultural traditions, indicating that they will consult the ancestors at Te Got Otuke to resolve the issues affecting Lango’s cultural leadership.

In a pointed remark, Okello Oyoo expressed his discontent with the court's ruling, describing the presiding judge as "incompetent" and suggesting that corruption may have played a role in the verdict. He accused certain Ugandan leaders of interfering in Lango's cultural governance, thereby undermining the community's wishes.

George Ojwang Opoto, a clan leader from Omolo Acol Odyek Onywal Iceng and former chairman of the coronation organization committee, supported these views. He condemned the court's ruling and announced that their legal team has lodged an appeal with the Court of Appeal, expressing hope for a positive resolution. He also emphasized their commitment to Lango's cultural practices, asserting that those responsible for this disruption will be identified.

Hajji Musa Odongo of the Liira clan and a member of the ‘etogo’ of the cultural institution, appealed to President Museveni for assistance, underscoring the necessity of preserving tradition and conducting essential rituals to avert further divisions within Lango.

In the meantime, CP Okello, the clan head of Lira and vice chairperson of the coronation team, urged the Lango community to maintain composure during this challenging period, reminding them that unity is a hallmark of Lango, and they should not permit this ruling to create divisions among them.