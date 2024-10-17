Farmers In Lango Discouraged from Replanting Seeds Harvested From Gardens

By Annet Bongonyinge [Pic: A farmer harvesting Shear Plant]

Farmers in the Lango sub-region have been urged to refrain from replanting seeds harvested from their gardens. This recommendation comes in light of the low and poor yields experienced by farmers in the region, particularly during the last season.

During a discussion in Lira City with Laban Turyagyenda, the Executive Director of NARO NGETTA ZARDI, it was emphasized that replanting seeds, especially hybrid varieties, is often unnecessary as the seeds tend to lose their viability and may not germinate effectively.

Walter Alele, an agronomist at Shalak Agro Input in Lira City, highlighted the detrimental effects of replanting these seeds. He explained that doing so can significantly reduce both yield and quality, as these seeds lack the resilience needed to withstand drought and disease, making them more susceptible to various ailments and resulting in inferior produce.

Alele also pointed out that many of these seeds are prone to damping off, a condition that can lead to poor germination or rotting.

Consequently, he strongly advises all farmers to avoid replanting seeds to prevent further issues with low-quality yields and potential famine.