High Costs Encumbering The Promotion Of Motocross In Lango

By Baptist Opua [Courtesy Pic]

The low involvement of individuals in motocross events can be mainly linked to the steep costs associated with the sport and a clear absence of collaboration among racers.

This perspective was shared by Anthony Brian Awira, the representative for Lango in the Federation of Uganda Motocross, during a press conference at Uganda Technical College Lira.

Awira pointed out that the financial demands of participating in motocross are so high that many people struggle to afford basic gear like bikes and protective equipment. He also noted that building race tracks requires significant investment, which further restricts participation.

To tackle these challenges, the Federation of Uganda Motocross has planned the upcoming Motocross X Games in the Lango sub region. Awira confirmed that this event, scheduled for December, will showcase some of Uganda's top racers.

He also mentioned that the event will mark the official opening of their new race track in Akalo, Kole district. Awira encouraged anyone interested to sign up for the event and invited those wanting to join the motocross community to participate in training sessions.