Kole Residents In Tears After Losing Crops To Pave Way For A “Ghost Road”

By Ceaser Odongo [Internet Photo: A Grader on a site ]

In Kole district, over two hundred residents are considering legal action against the government due to the damage inflicted on their gardens.

Anthony Ogang, the chairperson of the affected community in Bua Otyeno Ward, shared their intentions during an interview with Radio Wa. He explained that in June 2024, local authorities from Alito Town Council destroyed crops in their gardens without ever constructing the road that was supposed to facilitate access.

Ogang mentioned that residents from six Cells within Alito Town Council had willingly offered their land, which contained crops, to local leaders for the purpose of building an access road. The affected areas include Alito trading Centre, Entebbe, Odokoamido, Olyet, Barongin, and Awuru, where various crops such as maize, beans, peas, and cassava were lost.

In light of this situation, Ogang stated that they have begun collecting signatures from those impacted to pursue legal action against the Alito local government for their failure to provide services after causing such destruction, despite not having requested compensation.

Moses Ojok, the chairman LC3 of Alito Town Council, acknowledged the complaints and mentioned that there are plans to construct the road. However, he noted that the district faces significant challenges, including the fact that there is only one grader available, which is currently being utilized by leaders from Lira City. He urged the residents to remain patient, assuring them that the road construction will commence as soon as the grader returns to Kole.