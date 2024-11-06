Lira Diocese Staff Trained On Motorcycle Defensive And Safety Riding

By Flavia Oyuu [Pic: Motorcycles supplied to Lira Diocese by CFAO Mobility, formerly Toyota Uganda Ltd]

There are two main kinds of road accidents: preventable and non-preventable. Surprisingly, a whopping 89% of accidents worldwide are preventable, mainly due to a lack of skills and experience in motorcycle riding and driving.

This info was shared during a two-day training session for staff and riders from Lira Diocese, focusing on motorcycle defensive and safety riding. The training was organized by Cooperation For Africa and Oversees - CFAO Mobility, which used to be Toyota Uganda Ltd.

Held on November 4th and 5th at the Diocesan offices in Bar Ogole, the event was put together by CARITAS Lira in partnership with CFAO Mobility. Melon Atutambire, the Sales Supervisor for Yamaha at CFAO, mentioned that they regularly organize training sessions for their motorcycle-riding customers through the Yamaha Riding Academy.

She added that they were in Lira Diocese to assess the motorcycles they supplied, checking for those needing repairs, maintenance, and diagnostics, and then providing a report.

Lira Diocese Staff being shown parts of a motorcycle

Kawoya Ibrahim, the Motorcycle Defensive and Safety Trainer from CFAO Mobility, explained that the training aims to equip riders with the technical know-how to operate their motorcycles safely, minimizing losses, reducing risks and damages, cutting costs, and ultimately lowering accident-related fatalities.

He noted that Lira Diocese has been a long-time partner in using Yamaha products, which is why CFAO chose to offer this training for free.

At the end of the training, Rev. Fr. Boniface Okori, the director of CARITAS Lira, expressed gratitude to CFAO for the training and assured that CARITAS would keep collaborating with CFAO to train Lira Diocese riders. He also reminded everyone to wear their riding gear, especially helmets, while riding to work or out in the field, warning that there would be consequences for those who don’t follow this rule.

Caroline Akiro, an Agronomist with CARITAS Lira, also shared her appreciation for both CARITAS and CFAO. She said from the time she started riding a motorcycle, she never knew that the front breaks were the most important when riding while Acar Ambrose, a WASH Volunteer under CARITAS Lira project, Sustainable Water Supply Sanitation and Hygiene for All (SWASA) appreciated the knowledge they have acquired on the motorcycle parts and how they work.

In attendance were the CARITAS Lira staff, priests, the religious and other diocesan staff who are riders and non-riders.