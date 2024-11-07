Lira’s Assistant RDC Highlights Issues of Poverty and Underdevelopment in Lango

By Baptist Opua [Courtesy Photo: Bonny Okello Alele]

Bonny Okello Alele, the Assistant Resident City Commissioner for Lira, has highlighted the ongoing issues of poverty and underdevelopment in the Lango region.

He pointed to the poor choices made by the local electorate in selecting their leaders, which has led to ineffective policies.

Okello, who is also an educationist, stated that the stagnation in Lango's development stems from what he describes as "cheap politics." He expressed concern over the troubling trend of leaders purchasing their positions for as little as 1,000 shillings, questioning how such leadership can foster community advancement in the long run.

He urged voters to hold their leaders accountable and to carefully evaluate the qualifications and integrity of candidates.

To meet the community's urgent needs, Okello called on politicians to rethink their approaches and prioritize policies that genuinely serve the electorate. He suggested initiatives like providing farmers with seedlings for cash crops such as coffee and cocoa, as well as bolstering savings and credit cooperative organizations (SACCOs) to empower local communities.

Additionally, Okello encouraged the people of Lango to reject vote-buying and to focus on sustainable development rather than immediate rewards.

He believes that by cultivating a culture of accountability and civic participation, the community can attract more capable leaders who are committed to investing in the region's future.