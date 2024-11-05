NSSF To Renovate Barjobi’s Amunga Primary School In Otuke District

By Ceaser Odongo [Courtesy Pic: Workers House housing NSSF Offices in Kampala]

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is preparing to undertake renovations at Amunga Primary School in Barjobi sub-county, Otuke district as part of its Education Intervention Project to improve the learning conditions in government aided primary schools Upcountry.

Daniel Ojok Aruca, the chairman of the Barjobi sub-county local council, conveyed this information during an interview with our reporter. Aruca, who also acts as the NSSF liaison, indicated that a team from the NSSF headquarters in Kampala visited Amunga Primary School recently to evaluate the state of the school facilities.

He mentioned that the team completed their assessments and has pledged to return to Amunga P.7 to renovate several classrooms and staff accommodations that are currently in disrepair. Alongside the renovations, the NSSF intends to plant trees on the school premises and offer financial literacy training for both teachers and learners from primary one to seven.

Aruca, who is also the coordinator for the Dero Amon Women's Group involved in the NSSF initiative, stressed that the NSSF's goal is to educate all staff and students in primary and secondary schools about the importance of saving. He urged the residents of Otuke to participate in the saving literacy training, as the culture of saving is notably underdeveloped in the wider Lango community.

Recently, during the launch of a livelihood pilot project at Amunga P.7 by the NSSF, head teacher Alex Odongo pointed out several challenges facing education, including a lack of desks, which has resulted in three-quarters of the 1,041 enrolled learners having to sit on the floor, as well as inadequate staff housing, among other concerns.