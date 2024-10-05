Parents In Lango Urged to Adopt Technical Vocational Education to Combat Unemployment

By Agness Agilo [Pic: Prof. Bosco Bua making a key note speech]

Professor Bosco Bua from the Directorate of Research and Graduate Training at Kyambogo University has urged the Lango community to adopt Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a strategy to combat unemployment.

During his keynote address at the second Career Day held at the National Instructors College Abilonino in Ayer-Kole district, an event organized by VVOB Education for Development and National Instructors College Abilonino, Prof. Bua emphasized the prevalent misconception that individuals pursuing technical education are unsuccessful and that such education is merely a last resort. He argued that vocational skills foster self-reliance and contribute to job creation.

Prof. Bua called upon the Lango populace to support technical education as a means to tackle the pressing issue of unemployment in the nation.

Additionally, Francis Wangi, an education advisor with VVOB, which focuses on the professional development of educators, highlighted the motivation behind organizing the career session.

He noted that young individuals training to become vocational teachers should draw inspiration from the success stories of those who have previously undergone similar training, thereby encouraging them to excel.

Wangi also pointed out the prevailing notion that opting for skills training signifies a failure to gain admission to higher education institutions, such as universities. He stated that this belief is one of the reasons for organizing the Career Day, aiming to facilitate a shift in mindset.

Dr. Dinavence Arinaitwe, the Principal of the National Instructors College Abilonino, remarked that the primary objective of the Career Day is to promote a change in attitudes and perceptions among students.

She noted that some students enter vocational programs without genuine interest, emphasizing the need for discussions that encourage them to appreciate and enjoy their chosen fields of study.

Jalia Nasaza, the Manager of Vocational Education at UBTEB, emphasized the transformative nature of the contemporary world, highlighting the necessity for individuals to recognize that vocational training empowers them to generate their own employment opportunities in contrast to traditional white-collar jobs, which often leave individuals searching aimlessly for work.

She strongly encouraged parents to guide their children towards enrolling in vocational programs, thereby promoting their development into self-reliant members of society.

The second edition of the Career Day was held with the theme ‘Consolidating and Deepening Technical and Vocational Skills’.