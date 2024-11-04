Speaker Among Promises Scholarships To Lango Students Admitted To Bukedea Comprehensive SS

By Ceaser Odongo [Pic: Bukedea Comprehensive SS, Pic Embedded: Rt. Hon. Anita Among - Speaker of Parliament of Uganda]

The Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among has promised to provide half bursaries for all the students from Lango Sub region should they get enrolled at Bukedea Comprehensive Secondary School in Bukedea District.

The Speaker made the promise on 3rd November 2024 during a dedication prayer for 118 candidates at The Grace Primary School in Agwata Town Council, Dokolo District in the message delivered by her political assistant, Samuel Odong.

Annet Anita Among who is also the proprietor of the Bukedea Comprehensive Secondary School, encouraged the people of Lango to prioritize their children's education as a key to future prosperity.

She emphasized that the world is facing many challenges, and it is essential for every family to strive to have at least one graduate. She also urged the graduates to become job creators instead of just seeking employment, helping to ease the financial burden their parents have faced in paying for their education.

Dr. Grace Lalam, a former candidate for the Dokolo District by-election and the chief guest, encouraged the candidates to approach their exams with confidence, as these assessments are designed to help them advance. She called on leaders to advocate for essential services that would assist parents in earning money for school fees, such as improving access to roads for transporting agricultural products to markets.

Dr. Lalam also urged the people of Dokolo to choose their leaders wisely in the 2026 elections, selecting those who will support and encourage parents in their educational pursuits.

Martin Emuna, the proprietor of The Grace Primary School, expressed confidence that the school will continue to excel in the upcoming PLE examinations.

Last year, The Grace Primary School ranked 25th nationally and was the top-performing private primary school in Dokolo District, with the best candidate achieving an aggregate score of four.