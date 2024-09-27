St. Paul Aboke Parish in a Benchmark Tour To Hoima Diocese

By Alex Okonye

A group of over 60 parishioners from St. Paul Aboke in the Lira Diocese, including members of the Parish Pastoral and Finance Councils as well as catechists, is currently undertaking a benchmark visit to Hoima Diocese. The delegation, led by their Parish Priest, Fr. Vincent Orum, along with Curate Fr. Damian Wambua, has settled at Our Lady of Fatima Kyatiri Parish in the Masindi administrative district.

During the morning mass today, prior to their three-day visit, Fr. Vincent Orum encouraged the parishioners to view this trip as an opportunity to foster friendships and to explore ways to enhance their parish through self-reliance. He highlighted the significant progress made by Kyatiri Parish during the Covid-19 lockdown, which could serve as a model for Aboke Parish.

On Saturday, the Aboke Catechist Football Club is scheduled to engage in a friendly match with the catechists from Kyatiri Parish, and the visit will culminate on Sunday with a Holy Mass.

