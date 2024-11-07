Two Girls Of Acan Kado Primary School In Alito, Kole District Miss PLE,

By Dickens Aruca [Courtesy Photo]

The Primary Leaving Examinations concluded on 7th November but two candidates from Acan Kado Primary School in Alito Sub-county, Kole district were absent.

Both were girls, leading to speculation that they may have been affected by issues like teenage pregnancy or early marriage, which are prevalent in rural schools.

An invigilator reported to our news team that the exams proceeded smoothly, with only these two missing from the 46 registered candidates.

Semmy Grace Akoli, the head teacher of Acan Kado Primary School, did not disclose the reasons for their absence but noted that the exams were otherwise successfully completed this year.

Joel Ocen, head teacher of Apire Primary School in Aduku sub-county and chairperson of head teachers in Kwania district, informed our reporter that they faced no significant issues during the PLE, aside from some delays on the first day due to poor road conditions.

In contrast, Isaac Otoa, head teacher of Adyel Primary School in Lira City West division, reported that all 147 candidates participated in the exams. He emphasized the importance of parents ensuring their children's well-being during the extended holiday period.

The 2024 Primary Leaving Examination began on November 6th with Mathematics and Social Studies, concluding with Science and English in the afternoon.