Widows In Northern Uganda Face Barriers To Land Ownership

By Annet Ayero [Pic: Some of Akidi Esther's goats]

In Northern Uganda, particularly, women often face significant barriers to land ownership, especially following the death of their husbands.

In the village of Wigweng, Awor parish located in Lakwana Sub-County of Omoro District, a poignant story unfolds. Akidi Esther, a widow who lost her husband 13 years ago, shared her painful experience of grappling with her in-laws over the land her husband left behind, recounting that "as soon as my husband was laid to rest, the family convened a meeting and stripped me of all the land. I was left with nothing to provide for my five children. In desperation, I knelt before my in-laws, pleading for at least a few hectares to cultivate so I could feed my children, even if I wouldn’t own it outright."

After her heartfelt appeals, Akidi was granted a mere three hectares to sustain her family. To make the most of this limited land, she adopted the UNDROP system, a sustainable development approach emphasizing environmental stewardship. She embraced agroforestry, cultivating crops while raising goats and pigs, and planting various tree species on her small plot.

Akidi explained that she initiated agroforestry to prevent the fragmentation of her land among her three sons when they grow older. She also highlighted that her land remains fertile due to her integrated approach, allowing her to maximize its potential through diverse activities.

David Otim, the Senior Agriculture Engineer for Lira District, pointed out that traditionally, women in Northern Uganda have been denied land ownership. He advocates for land equity, particularly for widows in this evolving generation.