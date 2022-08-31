All Ugandan radio stations have been ordered to cease broadcasting English Premier League games unless they are sub-licensed by Discovery Sports Limited-DSL.

DSL claims to have acquired exclusive rights to broadcast all English Premier League games in Uganda via radio.

According to Timothy Kajja, a sports lawyer, DSL purchased the rights to broadcast the English Premier League from talkSport. This major broadcaster owns the exclusive rights to broadcast all English Premier League games over radio outside of the United Kingdom.

Our reporter understands that talkSport was this year awarded the Premier League live radio broadcast rights packages for the next three football seasons until 2025.

According to Kajja, DSL now has exclusive rights in Uganda, and all broadcasters who want to broadcast such games must be sub-licensed by them, or they should stop.