Parents In Lango Asked To Apportion Land To Daughters

By Patrick Ogal Opio

Parents have been asked to appropriate customary land to their children and not forgetting girls while still alive. The call follows a bloody murder that happened recently in Abok Sub county, Oyam district where brothers of the same family allegedly connived and murdered their own sister, who returned home after a failed marriage,

The Chairperson L.C III Abok Sub county Phillips Jakayo Ogile told our News Desk that two brothers are in Police custody in Oyam for the alleged murder. He advised parents not to neglect their daughters when it comes to division of customary land.

Ogile said women who return to their ancestral homes due to unavoidable circumstances should be given hospitality especially by the brothers. He also said women who return home because of failed marriages must tell the truth why they separated with the father of their children.